New party by Sharmila in Telangana keeps opposition on tenterhooks

Hyderabad: Who is behind the proposed party of YS Sharmila in Telangana? is the question that has become a hot topic of discussion among the political circles in the State on Tuesday. While opposition parties alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was behind the proposed move, the TRS leaders have kept mum owing to their leader's diktat.

The Telangana BJP has alleged that this was a move by K Chandrashekar Rao to save his post. "Congress senior leader KVP Ramachandra Rao has entered the scene to save K Chandrashekar Rao by making Sharmila float a party. Definitely the new party of Sharmila is in the direction of KCR and thoughts of KVP," BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar.

Similarly, Telangana Congress working president A Revanth Reddy alleged that Sharmila was an arrow shot by the Chief Minister. He said people of the state might not accept Sharmila. "KCR shot the arrow only to dent the chances of Congress party. Sharmila should first clear her stand on Pulichintala, Pothireddypadu and Sangameshwaram before starting her party in Telangana. Why KCR is not talking about the party of Sharmila? He is helping Sharmila start the political outfit only to split the anti-government votes," said Revanth Reddy.

Meanwhile, the TRS leaders are maintaining stoic silence over the proposed party as they have been asked to refrain from making any comments. Further, the social media team of the party also ensured that there are no talks about the proposed political outfit.

If Sharmila was unhappy with her brother, she should have formed a party in AP. She will not even secure deposit in Telangana, said Dileep Konatham, director of Telangana Digital Media, in a tweet, which he later deleted.

However, the political analysts opine that this was a game plan by the political strategist Prashant Kishor to stop the growth of the saffron party in the two Telugu-speaking States. Based on his advice, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his Telangana counterpart could have made this plan to counter the BJP growth in the State, said a political analyst.