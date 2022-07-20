New Secretariat to be readied by Dasara

Hyderabad: The iconic building of the new Secretariat which is likely to be inaugurated during Dasara will become a landmark in the administration and centre of excellence of governance, according to officials.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao proposes to fix day and time to receive complaints directly from the people in the new secretariat which would be sort of Praja Darbar and address them instantly. Officials said nearly 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the construction works have been completed so far. The Chief Minister is said to have suggested some more changes in the building.

The walls are designed with red stones which have been brought from Rajasthan. They will be the centre of the attraction in the new building. Stone carvings on pillars and designs on the walls will display the history and culture of Telangana. The R&B officials said that the use of technology, mainly internet services and connectivity with all districts, conference facilities and exclusive halls for meeting with Indian and foreign representatives will be better than major corporates in the country.

Officials said that the advanced services system will be installed to provide hassle-free disposal of applications submitted by people. It will have technological support from some of the noted tech companies. Equal care is being taken to ensure that people visiting the seat of governance feel comfortable and get their issues addressed in the shortest possible time, officials told The Hans India.

The Chief Minister had also made it clear that once the building becomes functional all Ministers, Secretaries and Heads of the Departments should be available to visitors at fixed timings and keep a track of their grievances until they are resolved.

A special mechanism with a new technology will be made available in the new secretariat to track the movement of every development activity from village to city level, sources said.