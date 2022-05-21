New sports policy soon: Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud has said that the government will bring in soon a new sports policy, which will help generate best sportspersons across the State.

Releasing a poster on a two-day cricket event on theme of 'Say no to drugs' to be organised at LB Stadium on the eve of the Telangana Formation Day, he explained the ill-effects of drugs.

Goud called upon youth to stay away from narco substances.

He said most sports persons who hail from poor families are excelling at international events.