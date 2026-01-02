New Year revelry: Drunk drivers create ruckus across city

Hyderabad: As New Year celebrations unfolded across the city, several drunken drivers created scenes during special police checks, prompting firm action by law enforcement agencies.

Multiple shocking and unusual incidents were reported while city police enforced a strict crackdown on drunk driving on New Year’s Eve. During inspections, officers witnessed dramatic and bizarre behaviour from motorists after they were stopped.

Some intoxicated individuals were seen lying on the road, obstructing traffic, banging their heads against walls and engaging in arguments with police personnel. Videos of several such incidents quickly went viral on social media.

In one viral clip, a man is seen lying on the ground, accusing traffic police of falsely booking him for drunk driving. Claiming innocence, he alleged police assault and repeatedly questioned officers, asking, “Why did you hit me?”

In another incident reported from the Old City, a youngster was caught red-handed and lay down in the middle of the road, crying loudly.

He was seen grabbing the feet of police personnel and pleading for the return of his motorcycle, fearing punishment from his family. He claimed to have previously faced severe consequences at home for a similar offence.

A separate incident in Nampally saw an intoxicated man banging his head against a wall after being caught, creating panic among motorists and pedestrians.

In yet another case, a motorist argued aggressively with police, claiming he had consumed only a minimal quantity of alcohol due to New Year celebrations and alleging that the breath analyser was faulty.

Police seized the vehicles of all offenders involved in these incidents and stated that strict legal action would be taken as per the law.

During the special enforcement drive, over 2,700 motorists were booked for drunk driving, including 1,198 in Hyderabad, 928 in Cyberabad, and 605 in Malkajgiri limits.