New Zonal Commissioners take charge as GHMC structure doubles to 12 zones

Hyderabad: Following the final notification increasing the number of zones within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from six to 12, the newly appointed Zonal Commissioners officially assumed charge on Friday. The transition follows state government orders restructuring the corporation to manage its vastly expanded jurisdiction.

In the presence of GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Anurag Jayanti assumed charge as the Rajendranagar Zonal Commissioner, while G Mukunda Reddy took charge as the Golconda Zonal Commissioner.

The other newly appointed heads who took charge include Apurv Chauhan (Kukatpally), K Chandrakala (Shamshabad), Radhika Gupta (Uppal), Ravi Kiran (Secunderabad), Priyanka Ala (Khairatabad), Sanchit Gangwar (Malkajgiri), Borkade Hemant Sahadev Rao (Serilingampally), Sandeep Kumar Jha (Quthbullapur), Hemanth Keshav Patil (LB Nagar), and S Srinivas Reddy (Charminar).

The final notification regarding the GHMC ward delimitation was released on Thursday, officially increasing the number of wards to 300. In addition to doubling the zones, the current 30 administrative circles have been increased to 60. The six newly formed zones are Uppal, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri, Shamshabad, Golconda, and Rajendranagar.

To facilitate immediate operations, new zonal offices have been established within existing circle offices. Notably, the Golconda Zonal Commissioner’s office has been set up at the Abids circle office to oversee the historic western corridor.