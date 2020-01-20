NGO to bring Kerala co-operative model to healthcare in hyderabad city

Hyderabad: The Sahayata Trust, which is engaged in social activities, has adopted a new concept – a co-operative clinic – for the benefit of the poor. The trust is following a Kerala model of providing healthcare, charging a nominal subscription fee.



The Trust has decided to take up the co-operative model as its initiative and would be starting operations from Balreddynagar and Tolichowki. A pilot project would soon be rolled out.

The Trust aims to enroll whole families (with 4 and above members) for a monthly subscription fee service. The facility allows the beneficiaries unlimited consultation, medicines (upon availability). A family possessing a card worth Rs 500 can avail of diagnostic and other services for free can avail the services for free. For diabetology and cardiology members will have to pay an additional of Rs 300.

"We will avail the services of a very experienced doctor currently working for a corporate hospital. The major share from the subscriptions may be paid as collective fees. Besides providing services to the subscribers, doctor also examines others at a nominal consultation fee of Rs 100 in the evening hours. Our focus is on providing benefit through a co-operative model," said Ilyas Shamsi, coordinator.

The management has decided to come up with a lab for easy accessibility of patients at a nominal price, on discount. Those who have subscribed will be provided 50 per cent discount on tests. "In the near future, we will also be engaging a gynecologist for consultation. Patients need not pay for each and every ailment, as they have subscribed – they can avail of services for all," said Shamsi.

According the coordinator, the co-operative clinic is targeting middle-class living in the surrounding areas who will fit into this model and would be ready to subscribe. "We are targeting around 200 members and under this cooperative model we shall be exploring other services, which shall include educational needs. In near future the health services will be extended and whatsoever the expenses, they will be borne collectively by the members. Kerala's population which is considered to have good literacy is avoiding unnecessary expenses through this kind of cooperative model," he added.