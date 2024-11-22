NHRC takes cognizance of Lagacharla incident

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint from the residents of Lagacharla alleging police harassment, physical abuse, and false criminal charges.

The commission has observed that the contents of the complaint, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is indeed a matter of concern. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police and called for a detailed report within two weeks. These actions allegedly occurred after villagers protested the State's land acquisition for a proposed "Pharma Village" without following proper procedures. Most victims of ‘atrocities’ claim to be from the SC, ST, and OBC communities. The complaint has been submitted by at least 12 victims who visited the commission praying for its intervention to save them from starvation.

The report is expected to include the status of FIRs, persons in judicial custody, and villagers who, out of fear, are allegedly hiding in forest areas without basic amenities. The commission would like to know whether any medical examination of the victim women was done and medical care provided to the injured villagers.

Looking into the gravity of the allegations, the commission has considered it necessary to immediately send a joint team of its law and investigation officers for on-the-spot inquiry and submit a report within a week.