NIFT-H students showcase their talents at Graduate Project Show-2025

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Hyderabad unveiled its Graduation Project Show 2025 on Thursday at the HICC Novotel. The event showcased innovative final projects from graduating students across various design disciplines.

Director Prof Malini D of NIFT-H stated, “Today’s showcase is a testament to the transformative power of design education. It’s not just a display of garments or visuals; it represents the voice of a generation poised to redefine the global fashion and lifestyle industries.”

This grand showcase marked the culmination of years of creativity, technical expertise, and innovative research, with students presenting projects from seven departments.

In the fashion design department alone, 44 students presented 27 graduation projects and 17 curated design collections. The projects featured a diverse range of designs, including knitwear, textiles, fashion communication, fashion and lifestyle accessories, fashion technology, and fashion management studies.

Guests at the event included Santhi Kumari, Director General of the MCR HRD Institute; Divya, CEO of SERP; Shikha Goel, DGP-CID; and Alugu Varshini, Social Welfare Officer, all of whom praised the institute’s role in nurturing the next generation of design leaders in India.

The show highlighted a wide array of design ideologies ranging from contemporary fashion solutions to sustainable accessories, as well as socially conscious communications and intelligent textile innovations. Each department demonstrated an industry-aligned vision, supported by rigorous academic research and hands-on mentorship. The event garnered significant attention from industry leaders and academic experts.