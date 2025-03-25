Nigerian drug peddler held, 7 gm cocaine seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force Central Zone Team, along with Kacheguda police, has apprehended a Nigerian for possessing seven gms of narcotic contraband drug cocaine. The police arrested Ngwuchukwu Godwin Ifeanyi alias Godwin of Ogui Iweka of Enugu State. According to the police, he came to India in 2015 on a student visa and joined a Pharmacy College in Kakinada (AP). Inspired by his Nigerian friends’ involvement in drug business, he started procuring Cocaine and it to users. His Visa expired in 2016; he illegally overstayed. He used contacts with Nigerian friends to procure drugs and sell in Hyderabad.

YVS Sudheendra, DCP Task Force said to procure drugs from the source in Mumbai or Bangalore through a peddler in bulk and supply to consumers in Hyderabad, Godwin operated from Kharghar, Mumbai. The drugs reach Mumbai through different routes, from where they are collected by him. All financial transactions are made online; drug is delivered to users through online delivery services. The delivery is by Dead Drop method. There is no direct contact with peddler and user in the racket.

In May 2022 the Prohibition & Excise Station, Dhoolpet, arrested him in a cocaine case; remanded to judicial custody, released on surety bail. In January 2023 the Prohibition & Excise Station, Hayathnagar, arrested him in a drug case. and remanded to judicial custody. Due to police surveillance, he shifted to Mumbai and operated from Kharghar.

On March 23 when he came to Hyderabad with cocaine and waited for delivery to a user, on information the TFT apprehended him and seized drug and two mobile phones near D-Mart Road in Kacheguda. The apprehended peddler along with seized material was handed over to the police for taking necessary action.