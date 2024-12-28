NIN scientist G Bhanuprakash elected as a Fellow of NAAS

Hyderabad: Scientist G and Head of Department, Biochemistry, National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Dr G Bhanuprakash Reddy, on Friday was elected as a Fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) in recognition of his significant research contributions to nutritional sciences.

According to NIN officials, Dr Reddy’s research focuses on aspects of human nutrition, including nutrient requirements, deficiencies, and the effect of food and nutrition on chronic diseases. He also pioneered research on functional foods, identifying novel bioactive molecules for diabetes, a press release said.

With over 250 research papers, Dr Reddy has received several prestigious awards, including the ICMR-Basanti Devi Award and the Scopus Young Scientist Award. He is also a Fellow of the International Union of Nutritional Sciences, the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), the National Academy of Sciences, India, and the Telangana Academy of Sciences (TAS).