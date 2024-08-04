NISAU Event Kicks Off at Villa Marie College, Offering Transformative Opportunities for Aspiring Students and Professionals

Global Tree, a leading overseas education consultancy, in collaboration with Harper Adams University, conducted The NISAU (Network of Indian Students and Alumni - UK) Event on August 3rd, 2024 at Villa Marie Degree College for Women. The event promised a transformative experience for aspiring students and professionals, with a focus on the most important aspect of student employment.

The event featured a panel discussion with esteemed speakers, including Mr. Srikar Alapati - MD Founder of Global Tree, Ms. Sanam Arora - Chairperson NISAU - UK, Mr. Douglas Thomson - Global Skills Engagement Manager, City of Glasgow College, Mr. Parmjit Chima - Head of Engineering, Harper Adams University, and Mrs. Revathi Devi Mathur - Principal of Villa Marie College.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Srikar Alapati, MD Founder of Global Tree, said, "This event is a crucial gateway for individuals looking to unlock their full potential and carve out a successful future. We are thrilled to collaborate with renowned organizations and universities to empower our attendees and help them take the next step in their academic and professional journeys."



The event provided attendees with a unique opportunity to interact with eminent alumni from the UK, learn about career opportunities, and explore the vibrant student life in the United Kingdom. Participants also had the chance to network with top universities, including Imperial College London (ICL), University College London (UCL), Kings College London (KCL), University of Brunel, University of Hertfordshire, University of Wolverhampton, Northumbria London, and Ulster London.

Sanam Arora, Chairperson of NISAU-UK, expressed her excitement about the event, stating, "We are excited to bring together a wealth of resources and expertise to empower our attendees. This event will be a transformative experience, offering invaluable insights and guidance to help individuals build a better future."

The event commenced at 11 AM and featured informative sessions, interactive workshops, and one-on-one guidance from industry experts. Attendees gained valuable insights into visa processes, career prospects, and the vibrant student life in the UK.