Nitin Gadkari favourite of TRS, Congress MPs

Hyderabad: Guess who the most favourite Union Minister is for Telangana Lok Sabha MPs irrespective of their political affiliation. You got it right. It is Roads, Transport and National Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

When Gadkari was in Hyderabad on Friday, TRS and Congress MPs met Nitin Gadkari more than BJP MPs. In fact, the BJP state unit is upset over the way the Union Minister praised the state government when they were in the midst of a padayatra to expose the omissions and commissions of the state government.

The Congress MP from Bhongir, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy even skipped an important review meeting on mobilisation of people for Rahul Gandhi's public meeting at Warangal.

He met Union Minister Gadkari and urged him to change the alignment and expansion of six-lane project NH65 in his constituency. Earlier, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy had also met Gadkari in Delhi on the same issue.

Leaders said that the TRS MPs - K Prabhakar Reddy (Medak), M Srinivas Reddy (Mahbubnagar), Ranjeet Reddy (Chevella) and Zaheerabad MP BB Patil have frequently meeting Gadkari in Delhi to discuss about the status of proposals regarding greenfield express highways and new national highways sanctioned to Telangana.

Khammam TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao and Warangal TRS MP P Dayakar made several representations to Gadkari urging him to speed up land acquisition for national highways in Khammam, Kodad, Suryapet, Warangal and Hyderabad.

The proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) covers 10 out of 17 Lok Sabha segments represented by TRS and Congress. MPs of these two parties have been urging the Union Minister to alter the alignment of the RRR and made several representations to the Union Road Transport ministry to save the lands of their party leaders from acquisition. In some cases, the MPs are demanding higher land acquisition under some of the Lok Sabha segments.

Leaders said that the MPs want to showcase the development of the highway network in their constituencies during the next elections as their achievement and if possible, try and get a contract of road laying to their close aides.