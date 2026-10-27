Nizamia Tibbi College faces allegations of administrative lapses

Hyderabad: Serious allegations of administrative lapses, academic deficiencies and financial irregularities have been raised against the management of Government Nizamia Tibbi College, Charminar, with former faculty members urging the government to order an independent inquiry.

The complaint was submitted by Dr Mohd Ali Hyder Yamani, a retired Unani Medical Officer, former faculty member, alumnus of the college and former president of the Telangana Unani Medical Officers Association (TUMOA). It has been addressed to the Chief Minister, the Health Minister, the Principal Secretary of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, the Director of AYUSH, the Telangana State Minorities Commission, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi.

TUMOA raises concerns over faculty attendance, institutional supervision, academic performance and disciplinary proceedings at the historic college, established in 1938 during the Nizam era and regarded as Telangana’s only Unani Medical College.

According to the TUMOA, an NCISM assessment reportedly identified irregularities, including low biometric attendance among seven faculty members. The complaint also refers to surprise inspections allegedly conducted by the Additional Director (Unani) in December 2025, during which the In-charge Principal and some faculty members were reportedly found absent.

TUMOA claims that only five students out of a batch of more than 90 cleared the BUMS First Professional examination conducted by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal, in March 2026.

The association has sought a detailed review of examination results, teaching arrangements, faculty attendance, timetables and student support systems to determine the reasons for the reported poor performance.

TUMOA also questions the status of disciplinary action following multiple show-cause notices reportedly issued to the In-charge Principal. It urges authorities to examine the notices, responses and subsequent proceedings. Dr Hyder Yamani has called for an impartial inquiry and appropriate action.