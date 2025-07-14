Nizam’s kin urges CM to repatriate jewellery from Delhi

Hyderabad: To boost tourism in the State, the Nizam’s kin urged the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to bring Nizam’s jewellery back to Hyderabad, which remains locked away in Delhi.

The great-grandson of the 7th Nizam, Himayat Ali Mirza in a letter to CM proposed for construction of an exclusive museum to exhibit the Nizam’s Jewellery in the city, in the vacant government lands acquired under the Urban Land Ceiling Act.

“The jewellery remains locked away in Delhi, far from Hyderabad—the land of its origin. They symbolize an era that shaped the identity, infrastructure, and prosperity of the region,” he emphasised in the letter.

Himayat Ali recalled how this extraordinary collection comprises 173 rare and exquisite items of jewellery which were acquired by the Government. In 1995, the Government of India acquired the entire collection for Rs 217 crore. These artefacts are unmatched in craftsmanship, legacy, and value—widely admired by connoisseurs and coveted by prestigious institutions such as Christie’s and Sotheby’s. “I was personally present, along with my uncle Prince Muffakham Jah and other Nizam Trust officials, when government representatives retrieved the jewellery from the vaults of the Hong Kong and Shanghai Bank in Colaba, Mumbai,” he recalled.

According to Nizam’s great grandson, this would generate employment across tourism, hospitality, security, and retail sectors and increase international tourism inflow, making Hyderabad a global heritage destination, besides boosting the economy. “The Union Minister for Tourism has publicly indicated that the jewellery may be returned to Hyderabad, provided a secure and suitable facility is made available. I urge you to engage with the Central Government to take this dialogue forward with urgency,” he appealed to the CM, in the letter.