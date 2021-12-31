No footpaths; unfinished works give a tough time for residents

Banjara Hills: Not just the slum areas of bastis; even posh residential areas like Premnagar in Banjara Hills road no. 1 lag behind in development works, with pedestrians facing several hardships, including suffering injuries after getting hit by speeding two-wheelers. Footpaths have been occupied by commercial establishments.

Starting from Road No 1 on both sides, there are major shops, hotels, malls and other commercial establishments that encroach sidewalks.

Manoj Reddy, a pedestrian said, "the Banjara Hills road does not have sidewalks. We face trouble walking as the civic body has not provided a footpath. Most paths have been encroached and used as parking for customers."

There are other major issues facing residents of Premnagar. One such is overflowing sewage on roads frequently. A few lanes continuously witness overflow of drainage that leaves a stench in the area. They have become breeding ground for mosquitoes. Although several representations were given to authorities till now no action has been taken; the locals still face inconvenience.

Adding to their woes, most streetlights are on during day, though Transco claims that all poles get automatically switched off but those in Premnagar do not get switched off.

Y. Ramesh, said, "new manholes were installed in the area after several years. For them roads were dug up and barricades set up to prevent incidents. It has been more than a month that manhole covers have been put in place, but the construction waste and barricades are still lying on road posing a threat of accidents to commuters and pedestrians." The residents demand a footpath abutting the Banjara Hills Road, from Masab Tank signal till GVK Mall, especially near the two major private hospitals, Virinchi and Care, where many pedestrians face problems walking.