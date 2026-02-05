No gang-rape at Medaram Jatara, finds preliminary probe by NCW

Hyderabad: No gang-rape of a minor girl occurred during the recent Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, shows the preliminary inquiry by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

The inquiry committee constituted by the NCW to probe the allegations arrived in Mulugu district of Telangana on Thursday afternoon.

According to an official release by the state government, the inquiry committee headed by NCW member Delina Khongdup met Collector T. S. Divakara and Superintendent of Police Ramnath Kekan at the Mulugu Collectorate.

Subsequently, they inspected the area around the Medaram Jatara where the alleged gang rape was believed to have taken place.

It was primarily confirmed that no gang rape incident occurred at the Jatara.

The inquiry team will submit its final report to the National Commission for Women after receiving a written report from the police.

The Commission on Wednesday constituted an inquiry committee to inquire into the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl during the tribal fair as it took cognisance of reports circulating in the media and on social media platforms regarding the alleged incident.

Some media reports alleged that the incident involved a case of gang rape purportedly committed by five youths from Chhattisgarh.

Taking serious note of the matter, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatka constituted the committee to inquire into the alleged incident.

Chaired by NCW member Khongdup, it included senior coordinator Kanchan Khattar as a member.

It was also announced that the Committee may also be assisted by an advocate nominated by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Mulugu.

The Committee has been mandated to examine the circumstances leading to the alleged incident, assess the action taken by the authorities concerned, interact with relevant officials and persons to ascertain facts, and recommend remedial measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents. The Committee will submit its recommendations to the Commission for appropriate action, the NCW had said.

Thousands of devotees attended Sammakka Saralamma Jatara held at Medaram from January 28 to 31.

The biennial event, said to be the largest tribal fair in Asia, drew devotees from across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and other states.



