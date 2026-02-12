No Licence means No Ride: Hyderabad Police Begin Strict Action from March 1

The Hyderabad Traffic Police will conduct special drives against motorists driving without a valid Driving Licence. This drive will commence on March 1, 2026, as a strict follow-up. In an official statement, Jt. Commissioner of Police D. Joel Davis, IPS, urged all commuters to hold a valid Driving Licence while driving and advised those without one to find one from the Road Transport Authority at the earliest. This drive is against driving license violations Telangana.

As per the police official, a common cause of road accidents involves drivers who don’t possess a valid driving licence. The owner of the vehicles has also been cautioned against unlicensed individuals from driving their vehicles. It is also stated that permitting such violations is a punishable offence.

According to the authorities, if an accident takes place s while a vehicle is owned by an unlicensed person, insurance claims can be directly rejected. It can also bring severe legal and financial effects.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police directly appealed to the public to follow the traffic enforcement March 1 drive and strictly follow traffic rules to get the better road safety. Hyderabad traffic rules should be followed strictly in order to avoid unwanted charges. Every resident must complete their papers of the vehicles as soon as possible. Any violations cannot be accepted.