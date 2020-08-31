No money for last rites, Man abandons mother's body on footpath in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Having left with no money to hold the last rites of his mother, a man left the body on the footpath at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. Locals alerted the police after finding a gunny bag on the footpath on Sunday.

The police rushed to the place and found a woman's body at the footpath. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

According to the police, the woman identified as Bhagirathi (75) is a native of Varni mandal of Nizamabad district. She has two sons and a daughter. The police said that the woman used to stay with her elder son in Nizamabad who is a daily wage labourer. However, she had come to visit in younger son in Hyderabad who works as a watchman.

The woman was suffering from a fever for the past few days and was dead on Saturday despite she was given medicines. Ramesh was depressed with the death of his mother and has no money to perform her last rites. He also claimed that he will not be allowed to take the body to his native place suspecting of coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, Ramesh is said to have worried of his house owner that the latter might create some problem on learning the woman's death. With no option left, the man wrapped the body a gunny bag and abandoned it on a footpath on road no.2 of Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

The police registered a case and launched a probe.