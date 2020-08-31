No water supply in parts of Hyderabad for 24 hours

Hyderabad: In the view of repair works of Krishna water pipeline to Hyderabad, the water supply in some parts of the city will be disrupted for 24 hours i.e, from 6 am on September 2 to 6 am on September 3.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) in a notice asked the citizens to store up the water for two days and said that Krishna drinking water supply project phase-2 1,400 mm dia ring-1 pipeline which supply water to the city will undergo maintenance works.

The areas to which the water supply will be disrupted include Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Langer House, Kakatiya Nagar, Humayun Nagar, Tallagadda, Asif Nagar, MES, Shaikhpet, OU Colony, Tolichowki, Mallepally, Vijay Nagar Colony, Bhojagutta, Jiaguda, Red Hills, Secretariat, Old MLA Quarters, Allanda, Himayatnagar, Budvel, Hyderguda, Rajendranagar, Upparpally, Suleman Nagar, MM Pahadi, Attapur, Chintalmet, Kishanbagh, Manikonda, Gandhanguda, Narsingi, and Kishmatpur.

The Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project has been divided into three phases, of which the pipeline repair works in the second phase will be done. The first phase was completed in 2006, the second phase in 2011 and the third phase is expected to be done by 2021.