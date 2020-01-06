Nobody ready to wear crown of thorns at TS Wakf Board

Nampally: None of the officials appears to be ready to wear the 'crown of thorns' at TS Wakf Board, as the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has gone on an impromptu leave of four months. This only increased anxiety levels of those who are unable to grasp the fact of unabated encroachment of prime Wakf lands.



According to sources, the post has fallen vacant for the sixth time after formation of the Telangana and under the rein of existing TRS government. In 2016, within days of transfer of M J Akbar, who was the special officer, the then CEO Md Asadullah was in line of fire for taking bold steps against land mafia.

Md Asadullah who worked for almost three-and-a-half years had to return to his parent department. Later Prof S A Shukoor who was offered additional charge as the CEO excused himself, owing to his responsibility of Special Officer of Haj Committee then.

He was followed by Mannan Farooqui in 2017, who after completion of one year gave up and his term concluded in March 2018. In the meantime, Shahnawaz Qasim, who was the Joint Commissioner of Cyberabad, was transferred to the TS Wakf Board as the CEO.

However, within days of his appointment he took leave and B Shafiullah, the Secretary of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), was given additional responsibility, a temporary arrangement, which failed to come to fruition, as he never touched even a single file.

Following General Elections in 2019, M A Hameed, who had earlier served as CEO in the united state, was made the CEO once again. This was when the toothless Wakf CEO's wings were already clipped, as the Wakf's records remained sealed by the state government for over two years, providing access only to the higher officials of the revenue department.

"Let alone replying to the RTI queries, the Wakf Board is unable to access the files from record room even as hundreds of crores of Wakf property are encroached upon. The legal team cannot fight cases at Wakf Tribunal or Courts because of lack of documentary proof, which is beyond their access," said the sources.