None need fear National Register of Citizens, says PM Modi's brother

Kukatpally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi on Saturday visited the residence of BJP official representative Naresh, in Maitrinagar, in connection with the party's ongoing campaign in favour the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing the gathering, Modi stated that citizenship of no person would be withdrawn on account of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He pointed out that the National Population Register (NPR) and NRC were different, that the NPR data could not be used for NRC. 'It is linked to 2021 Census', he stated.

Modi accused the Left parties of 'inciting Muslims on CAA and NRC and abetting violent incidents'. He stated that he had come to Hyderabad on the eve of the meeting slated to be held in Vijayawada.

The PM's sibling claimed that the country was on the path of progress under Modi's rule. He alleged that leaders of some parties were 'uttering falsehood to cheat people. It is time to teach such leaders a lesson', Prahlad Modi remarked. He expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in the ensuing municipal elections.