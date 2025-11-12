North East Connect Film Fest during Nov 21–22

Hyderabad: The North East Connect programme will feature a special two-day film festival on November 21 and 22 at IMAX Theatre, Hyderabad. Screenings will be held in Screen 4 and Screen 5, showcasing 12 films that highlight India’s cinematic and cultural diversity, said Ch Priyanka, VC&MD of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation (TGFDC).

The lineup includes eight films from North Eastern states --in Tripuri, Nepali, Hindi, Khasi, Assamese, and Manipuri --along with four acclaimed Telugu films. Directors and prominent film personalities are expected to attend the festival.

Ch Priyanka, along with TGFDC officials, inspected the IMAX facility and reviewed arrangements to ensure smooth screenings and comfortable seating for invitees and audiences.

As part of the wider ‘North East Connect- a Techno Cultural Festival 2025,’ several IT and cultural programmes will also be held across the city.

Senior officials, including I&PR Director LLR Kishore Babu, CIE Radha Kishan, Deputy Director Yasa Venkateswarlu, IMAX GM Venkata Prasad and technical representatives from Qube and UFO participated in the inspection. The VC&MD invited Hyderabad residents to attend and experience the rich cultural tapestry of Indian cinema.