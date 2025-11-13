North Zone DCP out to crack whip on erring hotels, lodges

Hyderabad: In a decisive move to strengthen public safety and enforce legal compliance within the hospitality sector, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Zone, Rashmi Perumal, IPS, convened a strategic meeting with over 100 hotel and lodge owners and managers on November 12, 2025.

The session, organised under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, was aimed at reinforcing adherence to key regulations including the Telangana State Public Safety Act, Trade Licence regulations, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). DCP Rashmi Perumal issued a stern warning that any violations compromising public safety or legal norms would be met with strict legal action. Participants were instructed to ensure their premises are not used for illegal activities such as drug peddling, prostitution, or any other unlawful acts. They were also reminded to maintain proper visitor registers, submit daily visitor entries to local police stations, and keep records of guest identification on-site.

Mandatory installation of CCTV cameras with backup and deployment of adequate security measures, including the use of Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD) and Hand Held Metal Detectors (HHMD), along with sufficient security personnel, were emphasised as critical preventive steps.

DCP Rashmi Perumal underscored the importance of cooperation between hotel management and police authorities to maintain order and safety. She also referred to a recent incident where unauthorised large gatherings at a hotel led to the suspension of the establishment’s trade licence and a police case being filed.