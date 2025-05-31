Noted CA awarded PhD for research on capital gains taxation

Hyderabad: Noted Charted Accountant Dr Vemulapati Sridhar was awarded PhD in Law by the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for his research on “Capital Gains Taxation in India – Issues, Challenges and a Blueprint for the Future.”

The research was carried out under the guidance of Dr Bindu S Ronald, Vice-Chancellor, Maharashtra National Law University, Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad), (formerly Professor Symbiosis Law School Pune).

The research thesis clearly points out the issues and challenges in the present law relating to taxation of capital gains under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and suggests reforms and remedial measures.

A native of Nizamabad, Sridhar qualified as Chartered Accountant in 1993 and is in practice since then. He has over 30 years of experience as a practicing CA and was elected as a member of Managing Committee of Hyderabad Branch of SIRC of ICAI thrice and was the Chairman of the Managing Committee in 2007-2008.