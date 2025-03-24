Noted social worker and Gandhian, Pasala Krishna Bharati passes away at 92

Hyderabad: Noted social worker and Gandhian, Pasala Krishna Bharati, known for her efforts in promoting education among the underprivileged, especially Dalits, as well as her generous donations to educational institutions and ‘gaushalas’ (cow shelters), passed away at her residence on Sunday due to age-related ailments at 92.

Krishna Bharati was born to Pasala Krishna Murthy and Anja Lakshmi, both well-known freedom fighters and close associates of Mahatma Gandhi, particularly during his visits to coastal Andhra.

Her father, Pasala Krishna Murthy, was born in 1900 in West Vipparru village in the Tadepalligudem taluka of West Godavari district. He joined the Indian National Congress along with his wife in 1921. A staunch Gandhian, he actively participated in the Salt Satyagraha movement, for which he was sentenced to one year in prison. He passed away in 1978.

Krishna Bharati was born in prison while her parents were incarcerated during the freedom movement. Hailing from West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, she chose to remain unmarried and dedicated her life to social service, focusing on empowering the less privileged sections of society. During the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram in July 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched the feet of the then 90-year-old Bharati, who was in a wheelchair, and sought her blessings.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences on her passing. In a post on X, Naidu paid homage to Krishna Bharati, recalling her invaluable contributions to the promotion of education among the underprivileged.