Noted Telangana Singer, BRS leader and Corporation Chairman passed away, KCR condoles

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed profound shock over the sudden demise of noted Telangana movement singer, People's Artist and State Warehousing Corporation Chairman V Saichander, popularly known as Saichand. CM KCR condoled the death of Saichand. The CM expressed grief that Saichand's death at an early age distressed him. Telangana society lost a great Singer and Artist, the Chief Minister said that Saichand possessed exceptional talent as a singer from his childhood.

KCR lamented that Saichand's untimely death at the stage of rising to a higher level is very painful. The CM said that Saichand's role during the Telangana cultural movement will remain immortal.

The CM remembered Saichand's contribution through his songs during the cultural movement in second phase Telangana struggle. CM KCR said that his public meetings would not have been possible without Saichand's cultural programmes.

Saichand has been playing an active role as a Singer from the initial days of Telangana movement to till today, the Chief Minister said that the loss of Saichand, who ignited the spirit of Telangana movement in the previous years and awareness on development through his songs these days, is an irreparable loss. The CM prayed the God to give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the great tragedy. The CM said all kinds of support will be extended to the bereaved family and conveyed his deepest condolences.