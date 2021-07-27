Nothing but Huzurabad: KCR leaving no stone unturned to win the bypoll

Hyderabad: The Huzurabad Assembly byelection seems to have become the top priority of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

If the way the government is focussing attention on the ongoing welfare and developmental schemes and the announcements of several new schemes in the constituency, it is evident that the main agenda of KCR would be the victory in Huzurabad.

The Chief Minister, who has already announced launching of the Dalit Bandhu from the bypoll-bound constituency, is contemplating to announce some more development and welfare programmes for the constituency well ahead of the notification for the bypoll. Speculations are that the notification would be announced in October or November.

KCR has asked all top officials of important departments mainly Agriculture, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Panchayat Raj, Education, Energy, Medical and Health and all welfare wings (BC, SC, ST and Minority) to submit a report on the progress of the ongoing developmental activities in Huzurabad taken up since 2014 when TRS came to power.

All the key departments have also been asked to prepare the list of beneficiaries who got financial (mainly pensions) aid and educational and health assistance in the entire constituency.

Top officials said that "KCR wants to explain the voters about the developmental activities taken up by the government mainly in areas of medical and educational infrastructure. The TRS wants to send a message across the constituency that only they can develop the segment.

The CM was analysing each scheme which is under implementation in the constituency and the utilization of funds earmarked by the government on yearly basis for the last six years.

As the TRS campaign would gain momentum, the Chief Minister is likely to refer to the alleged diversion of funds by the former minister Eatala Rajender since 2014.

It may be recalled that some TRS leaders had complained to the party high command recently about this issue. The party which did not bother about it so far is now trying to analyse this and wants to use it as a political weapon.

On the administrative side, some officials who were facing allegations of corruption have been shifted to other municipalities and major gram panchayats.

The strict implementation of Rythu Bandhu, 2 BHK scheme, Aasara pension scheme to all above 57-year-old poor and weavers' welfare are being given top priority in this bypoll-bound constituency.