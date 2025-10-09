Notwithstanding HC Hearing On BC Quota… SEC set to release notification for local body elections today

Hyderabad: Amidst legal complications, and with hearing on consolidated pleas on providing 42 per cent BC reservations pending in the High Court, the State Election Commission (SEC) is set to issue on Thursday the notification for the first phase of elections to local bodies scheduled for October 23.

The High Court on Wednesday did not issue any directions relating to the release of the notification; and hence, there is a distinct possibility of the notification coming.

According to sources, the SEC is prepared to issue the notification for the first phase of elections to local bodies at 10.30 am. Sources said that the SEC had a meeting with the Collectors and SPs on its preparedness relating to the notification. Besides, the SEC has sought legal opinion. Since there is no stay granted by the High Court yet, the SEC sought to know from the legal experts whether it could issue the notification.

The SEC announced the schedule for elections to the local bodies on September 29. The district election returning officers in 31 districts will be issuing notifications in their respective districts at 10.30 am. There are 565 mandals in 31 districts.

With the issuance of the notification on Thursday, candidates can file their nomination papers. The elections will be held on October 23. The second notification will be issued on October 13. There are 5,749 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and 565 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) in the state.

The results of the two-phase elections will be announced on November 11. The elections to the local bodies in the state have been delayed for over a year with special officers calling the shots, resulting in stoppage of funds by the Centre. The state government had issued GO 9 providing for 42 per cent reservations to the BCs in the upcoming elections to local bodies. However, the state government’s decision was challenged in the courts.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the elections. The apex court had rejected the petition, stating that the issue was pending before the High Court and refused to grant any stay. The High Court, which heard the case on Wednesday, posted it to Thursday.