Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) organises lunch for volunteers of SCSC

Gachibowli : Appreciating the frontline workers and volunteers who have been selflessly working around the clock to bring things under control, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) organised a lunch for the volunteers of Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) at Commissioner's office on Friday.

NHCC also provided 200+ meals for the doctors and healthcare staff of Medicover Hospital, Hitech City, Madhapur as a special gesture for their dedication and hard work in saving lives and serving humanity during this time of crisis.

Manish Dayya, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre said, "As we continue our fight against the pandemic, the volunteers and medical community have emerged as true heroes helping the communities manage the crisis.

We understand there is an urgent requirement of safe and nutritious food for the front-line workers. As a small gesture of our appreciation and respect towards them we have organised a lunch for the volunteers of the Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and also provided meals to the healthcare staff at Medicover Hospital."

V C Sajjanar Additional Director-General of Police of Telangana and Cyberabad Police Commissioner appreciated the gesture by the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre team towards the front-line warriors and the volunteers (SCSC). He urged other corporates to come forward and join hands to fight this war against Covid-19.