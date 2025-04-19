Now, dine leisurely while watching rhinos roam at Zoo

Hyderabad: To enhance the visitors’ experience at Nehru Zoological Park, a new ‘Rhino Food Court’ was opened on Friday. It was inaugurated by RM Dobriyal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest. According to the zoo officials, as a part of upgrading and uplifting the zoo standards by adding modern facilities, Rhino Food Court, a unit of Mrugavani Restaurants and Resorts India Pvt Ltd was opened. This is one of the first PPP projects in the Forest department and has come up very well. The zoo leased the food court to Mrugavani for 10 years.

The food court is adjacent to the Rhinoceros enclosure. It has a capacity to cater to more than 300 people, with the ability to witness live wild animals roaming in their enclosures. The visitors can now enjoy their favourite snacks, lunch, soft drinks, Ice creams, Tea and Coffee at the food court.