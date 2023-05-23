Now, Shiv Sena says ready to contest polls in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Shiv Sena Party (Eknath Shinde Group) unit on Monday announced that it is contesting in all the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana and giving tickets to the families of Telangana martyrs.

Addressing a press conference here, the Shiv Sena Party Telangana State president said that the party was giving 33 per cent tickets for women, tickets for student leaders, tickets for the unemployed and allotment of seats to SC, STs as per their population, 50 per cent tickets for BCs and also allotment of seats for journalists.

Shivaji revealed that he was going to strengthen the Shiv Sena party in Telangana. He said that under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a public agenda has been prepared to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana. Shivaji said that he would fight for solving the problems of farmers and unemployment, students, women and employees. He warned the government of fighting for justice for the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the achievement of Telangana state.

Shivaji said that the party would form district committees and other affiliate units including students, youth, women and trade unions.

He called upon the weaker sections, Dalits, families of martyrs and unemployed to join Shiv Sena. He said that if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao contests in Gajwel, he would field a farmer from his party. He also promised to give a ticket to a Padmashali community member from his party on the seat contested by KT Rama Rao.