NRR emphasises unity and harmony at BJP minority morcha Iftar party

Hyderabad: TelanganaBJP State President Ramachandra Rao, speaking at an Iftar party organised by the BJP Minority Morcha on Sunday, underscored the importance of the Ganga-Jamuni culture of India where people of different religions live together in harmony.

He congratulated the Minority Morcha for hosting the event and stated that the atmosphere of peace and brotherhood in the country is rare compared to many parts of the world currently facing conflicts. Ramchander Rao emphasised that freedom of worship is a cornerstone of the identity of the nation, whether one prays to Allah, offers flowers to Ram, or follows Jain traditions.

He described this inclusivity as the true beauty of India, adding that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the country continues to move forward on the principles of collective development and trust. Highlighting the spirit of Eid, he noted that the diversity of traditions reflects the strength of the nation.

He concluded by praying for blessings and prosperity, affirming that unity and mutual respect will continue to guide progress. He stressed that such gatherings are essential for reinforcing the social fabric of a modern and inclusive India.