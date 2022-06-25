NTPC hands over 50 three-seater benches to Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to provide better healthcare facilities for the needy, NTPC-Southern Region Headquarters, Hyderabad handed over 50 three-seater benches with financial implication of Rs 3.9 lakh to Gandhi Hospital as part of its CSR activities.

Chief Guest Shri Naresh Anand, Regional Executive Director (South), NTPC handed over the benches at a programme held at SRHQ office, Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand highlighted various CSR activities being undertaken by NTPC and hoped these benches will be of great help for the patients while improving the ambience of the hospital.

The occasion also marked an awareness session on Covid-19 wherein Dr M Raja Rao, Additional DME and Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, highlighted the current trends and precaution required especially for vulnerable section to counter it.