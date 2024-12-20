NTR 100-Foot Statue Approved by Telangana CM Near Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has approved the proposal to install a 100-foot statue of former Chief Minister and actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) in Hyderabad.

This decision was made during a meeting on Thursday, December 19, with NTR’s son Mohanakrishna, TD Janardhan (Chairman of the NTR Literature Committee), and committee member Madhusudhana Raju.

The statue will be situated near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad, with plans to create an NTR Knowledge Center at the site. The committee aims to develop the area into a major tourist destination. They also requested the chief minister to allocate land for the project, highlighting its importance as a tribute to the late actor and politician.

After the meeting, the NTR Literature Committee announced that the chief minister had agreed to provide the land for the statue’s installation.