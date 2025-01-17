Numaish 2025: Hyderabad’s Must-Visit Winter Exhibition | Timings, Shopping & Rides

It’s that time of the year again when people in Hyderabad eagerly await the chance to spend time with family and friends. The annual exhibition event ‘All India Industrial Exhibition,’ popularly known as Numaish, has kicked off again this year in January.

People of all age groups across Hyderabad, particularly children, show immense enthusiasm to visit the exhibition and experience the fun during the chilly winter evenings.

People enjoy the exhibition by strolling through the Nampally Exhibition Ground, exploring the many stalls set up by traders.

Many enjoy the atmosphere at Numaish, as they can find traders from across India selling different products. Some of the popular items available for sale include winter clothes, dry fruits, cookware, and home decor, among others.

Also popular at the annual event is the toy train, which allows people to explore the area in a short time. One can see kids hopping onto the train with great enthusiasm and having a great time with their parents.

Visitors can enjoy various snacks, including ice creams, sugar candies, popcorn, chaat, and more. The annual extravaganza is also a treat for haleem enthusiasts, as one of the popular restaurants in Hyderabad, Pista House, serves the stew made of meat and lentils.

To give visitors an extra dose of fun, Numaish also has a dedicated space for carnival rides. Visitors enjoy the giant wheel, Ferris wheel, play cars, and other ride attractions.

The Numaish organizers are expecting over 25 lakh footfalls this year. The exhibition will be open to visitors until February 2025.

Here are the timings for Numaish: From Monday to Friday, the gates will be open to the public from 4 pm to 10:30 pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, it will remain open until 11 pm.

The government has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth running of the annual event. Visitors can reach the Nampally Exhibition Grounds via metro or government buses. Those coming in personal vehicles can make use of the parking spaces arranged by the exhibition society.