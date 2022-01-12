Odisha-like policy to strengthen sports sector in State

Hyderabad: On the lines of Odisha which introduced a comprehensive policy to strengthen the sports sector, the State government is contemplating to usher in a sport policy. The Cabinet Sub Committee headed by IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud met here on Tuesday and discussed various issues.

The sub-committee stressed the need to promote physical literacy in all schools compulsory. The ministers observed that since many schools in Hyderabad do not have grounds, the government will have to create awareness on the importance of physical fitness. There is a need to build infrastructure both in cities and rural Telangana.

The committee suggested to authorities to conduct a study in the Odisha model which has created strong sports infrastructure; focus should be on para athletes.

KTR asserted all the sports bodies should work with the government but avoid the role of politicians in associations. The collectors should be the key figure in the State units and they should be run under him. "We will also look at providing a sports budget from Panchayat Raj like the Green Budget. We will also distribute sport kits to youth in rural areas of the State," he said.

The committee, consisting of Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, also suggested that a course be developed and sports made compulsory. Not just athletes, even coaches should be recognised, said the committee.

Goud said the department plans to create sports infrastructure in open places. "We should also make stadia, like LB Stadium and Gachibowli more accessible to common people so that they take up sports. The State is already a nucleus of badminton, tennis, boxing, shooting and rowing. We need to develop other disciplines as well," he stated.