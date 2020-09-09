Official Apathy Holds Out No Hope: Rajendranagar lakes in throes of death

Rajendranagar: Despite copious rains, the lakes and water bodies in Rajendranagar, the area once known for cluster of lakes and ponds, are gradually getting dried up due to choked inlet channels besides the encroachments.

One can comprehend the extent of damage caused to these resources on the basis of the alarming fact that out of 20 water bodies, 10 are gradually getting dried and some of them are completely bereft of water. Much of these water bodies have been taken over by hyacinth and landfills a precursor to the large scale encroachments.

It is said that these water bodies were last seen brimming over the bowl two decades ago. However, the authorities turning a blind eye to the rampant encroachments by land sharks has impacted in the emergence of new residential and commercial habitats over the water bodies and the inlet and outlet channels significantly destroying the inflows from upper streams to Mir Alam Lake.

The 20 lakes - Mir Alam Lake, Bum Ruknud Dowla Cheruvu, Noor Mohammad Kunta, Palle Cheruvu, Pale Cheruvu, Erra Kunta Cheruvu, Bulbul Kunta Cheruvu, Sulaiman Kunta Cheruvu, Appa Cheruvu, Mulagurd Lake in Agriculture University, Malka Cheruvu at Attapur, Talla Kunta Cheruvu, NIRD Lake, NIRD RTP 1 Lake, NIRD RTP 2 Lake, Marshabai Kunta, Mamidla Kunta, Brahman Cheruvu, Brahman Kunta and Pathi Kunta in Rajedranagar form a water grid surrounded by densely populated human habitations.

A few of them are located inside NIRD Rajendranagar and Agriculture University with restricted access as these institutions are under strict surveillance having entry for only employees and staff.

"Thanks to the negligent attitude of the official machinery that paid a significant role in turning the water bodies completely into dried bowls. One such example is Sri Annata Padmanabha Swami Temple Kunta at Attapur spread over 6.2 acres, is on the edge dying due to dumping of landfills purportedly to encroach the land.

The bund of the water body has been destroyed leading to water flushing out every time there is inflow during monsoon. The lake is gradually shrinking and is getting dried up," rued Kamelakar Jitender, a social activist.

Explaining that a 66 feet nala passing through Mir Alam Lake to Musi river covering Malka Cheruvu and Tala kunta has been encroached, he said, "The officials though cleared the encroachments on Malka Cheruvu at Hyderaguda after repeated reminders, the issue at Tala Kunta is still existing."