Officials crack the whip against poorly maintained eateries in Shamshabad

Rangareddy: Following a slew of complaints regarding poor hygienic conditions allegedly prevailing in eateries, the officials from municipality and sanitary wing from Shamshabad municipality on the city outskirts formed a team and began cracking the whip against unruly establishments running without maintaining hygienic care. The officials, during the inspection, have allegedly found that some of the establishments are failing in maintaining hygienic standards and therefore imposed heavy penalties.

It is said that there are around 1,000-1,500 commercial establishments, mainly eateries in Shamshabad municipality limits owing to close proximity of international airport besides a bus depot and a railway station nestled amid the residential quarters. Although, the population of the municipality is arguably very less, a significant number of passengers reach from different places to Umdanagar railway station and the main bus depot. They are the ones who generally approach these eateries such as restaurants, hotels and food courts to satiate their hunger on a daily basis.

However, complaints started pouring in from the locals as well as the passengers regarding poor maintenance of hygiene in most of the restaurants, hotels, food courts and other eateries that prompted the officials to take stock of the situation. It is said that the issue even reached higher ups who in turn have instructed the Shamshabad municipal authorities to take appropriate measures and file compliance reports regularly.

It is against this background, the municipal officials rolled up their sleeves to square off and take on the unruly eateries. The officials raided two hotels on Thursday and imposed fines of Rs 20,000 and 10,000 each for allegedly violating the municipality norms. According to the official, the raids were carried out at Nellurivari Vengamamba Mess and Kinara Grand Hotel at Shamshabad, under the supervision of Commissioner Shamshabad Municipality B Suman Rao following the instructions from Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration (CDMA).