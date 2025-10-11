Officials gear up to hold IndiaSkills Competition 2025

Rangareddy: After a gap of two years, the popular trade carnival, IndiaSkills Competition 2025, is all set to take place soon, as the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories (LETF) has invited online applications from prospective candidates.

“The event, held once in two years, is a flagship initiative under Skill India Programme and affiliated with Worldskills International and generally organised by MSDC/NSDC. The state event may take place anytime in November-December,” informed K Shamsunder, Coordinator, India Skill Competition 2025.

So far, he said, the call given by the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories (LETF) has attracted over 5,740 applications from across Telangana for the coveted event, which has in the past helped scores of aspirants establish their careers.

Out of the 5,740 registered candidates for the event, 395 are from Rangareddy district, selected under 54 different skill categories. These include 368 students currently studying, 18 employed individuals, and 75 ITI-qualified candidates,” the official explained.

Candidates can choose any one of the 63 trades across six major sectors, which include Construction and Building Technology, Creative Arts, Fashion, ICT, Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, Social and Personal Services, and Transportation and Logistics.

Aspirants possessing unique and exceptional skills in Trade, Technology and Transportation can participate in the event by filling out an online application, for which October 15 has been set as the last date to apply. The entire online application process is free. In addition, a toll-free number, 040-24461815, has been launched to assist aspirants,” the official said.