Officials place banners on Tank Bund prohibiting Ganesh idol immersion

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ganesh immersion scheduled to be held on Monday, September 16, Hyderabad city police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday put up the flexes ‘No idol immersion at Tank Bund’ preventing the immersion of Ganesh idols in the Hussain Sagar lake, citing orders from the High Court of Telangana. Iron fences were also placed to prevent immersion of idols in the lake.

Officials have installed numerous flex banners across the Tank Bund area, clearly informing the public about the ban. However, officials have set up heavy cranes for immersion on NTR and PVNR Marg Necklace Roads.

On Tuesday, the High Court of Telangana said that the guidelines made in 2021 should be followed. As per these guidelines, only clay and eco-friendly idols should be immersed in Hussain Sagar. The Court passed instructions to immerse PoP Vinayaka idols in artificial water tanks that may be set up by the GHMC in response to growing environmental concerns over pollution caused by the immersion of idols in Hussain Sagar every year.

It is known that each year during the Ganesh immersion, the High Court orders citizens not to immerse the Ganesh idol in Hussain Sagar Lake, citing growing pollution in the lake as the reason.

To further support eco-friendly practices during the Ganesh visarjan, the civic body has made comprehensive arrangements. The GHMC has established 73 portable immersion ponds across different parts of the city, ensuring a smooth and environmentally safe immersion process for the Ganesh idols.

The GHMC established 27 ‘baby ponds’ inside the lakes, 24 portable prefabricated water tanks, and 22 excavated ponds. These ponds can accommodate Ganesh idols ranging from 2 to 6 feet in height, providing an accessible option for those looking to perform the immersion in compliance with the High Court’s guidelines. The initiative is part of the broader effort to promote eco-friendly immersion methods during Ganesh visarjan, helping reduce pollution and safeguarding the city’s water bodies.

Additionally, the Hyderabad police have urged the public to use alternate routes during the Ganesh visarjan to minimize inconvenience and prevent traffic bottlenecks. Given the scale of the processions and diversions, citizens are advised to plan their travel in advance to avoid delays, especially in areas near Necklace Road.

For any emergencies or travel assistance, the traffic police have provided a helpline number 9010203626 that the public can contact throughout the festival period. The authorities have also assured that they will be closely monitoring traffic flow and making adjustments as needed to ensure a smooth Ganesh visarjan celebration.