OH! Nizampet denizens grope in dark as streetlights conk out

Hyderabad: The recent vandalism of the Gandhi statue at Amberu Cheruvu, coupled with a rise in illegal activities in Nizampet, has highlighted the urgent need for street lighting. Locals have also called on the Nizampet Municipal Corporation to repair the non-functional CCTV cameras.

Expressing their frustration, locals complained that the entire Nizampet area suffers from inadequate lighting and non-functional CCTV cameras, especially around the lake, causing significant hardships. The poorly lit surroundings have turned the area into a haven for alcoholics. Although a Mahatma Gandhi statue was recently installed, it was vandalised shortly afterward.

Sai Teja, a social activist and resident of Nizampet, expressed his disappointment, stating, "The vandalism of the Gandhi statue is very disheartening, and the main cause of this incident is the dysfunctional CCTV cameras and lack of street lighting. We are tired of repeatedly complaining to the concerned Nizampet officials to install street lights and increase night patrolling due to safety concerns, as drunk individuals often break liquor bottles, creating a hostile environment."

Ramesh Kumar, another local resident, stated, "CCTV cameras should be installed around Amberu Cheruvu to prevent future incidents of vandalism. The existing cameras are poorly positioned and not functioning. The same situation exists at Nizampet Lake, where the CCTV cameras are not properly maintained. Recently, police officials installed cameras on the main road from KPHB to Pragathi Nagar, but they are not being monitored effectively."

He added, "The lack of street lighting has made commuting very difficult. We've written to many officials, but nothing has improved. The situation remains unchanged, with non-functioning CCTV cameras and inadequate street lighting. Immediate action is needed to restore safety and security."