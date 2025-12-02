Old City Metro Project gains traction with release of Rs 125 cr

The works pertaining to the Metro Rail connectivity to the Old City are set to gain momentum as the State government on Monday gave administrative sanction for releasing Rs 125 crore for the Hyderabad Metro Rail. The State government has given priority to completing the 5.5-km stretch of the Old City. The government had already acquired properties and taken up road widening for the project works. This stretch will be from MGBS to Chandrayangutta, passing through the areas of Darulshifa, Purani Haveli, Etebarchowk, Alijakotla, Mir Momini Daira, and Haribowli. Presently, the groundwork, including pillar marking and geotechnical investigations, is in progress.

The government also gave administrative sanctions to provide assistance of Rs 663.50 crore to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The government gave sanctions as per the establishment from the Budget Estimates (BE) Provision 2025-26 under the schemes: “Assistance to GHMC for Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITY)”, “Compensation to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation”, and “Professional Tax compensation to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation”.

The state government had sanctioned Rs 2,654 crore for the GHMC in the BE 2025-26. The amount of Rs 1,327 crore was already authorised. The amount authorised now was Rs 663.50 crore, and the balance amount available is also Rs 663.50 crore. The GHMC Commissioner has been asked to furnish the expenditure particulars and utilisation certificate to the Accountant General, Telangana, Hyderabad, and to Government on a monthly basis. The government has also provided Rs 10 lakh compensation to the GHMC with regard to the professional tax.

Similarly, the government issued administrative sanctions releasing an amount of Rs 2.61 crore as grants towards the land acquisition scheme.