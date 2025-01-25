One dead, two injured in a car accident in Hyderabad

A serious road accident occurred in Banjara Hills early this morning, resulting in the death of one individual and leaving two others with severe injuries. The incident took place near Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, where three people were sleeping on the footpath when a speeding car lost control and struck them.

The police were swiftly alerted, and police officers arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. The victims were promptly transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

The police have registered a case and are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the driver responsible for the accident. Investigations are ongoing to determine the ownership of the vehicle and the circumstances that led to this tragic event.