Online betting promotion: Tollywood stars, social media influencers booked

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have filed a FIR against 25 Tollywood actors and social media influencers including actors like Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda, Manchu Lakshmi, Praneetha, Nidhi Agarwal among others for allegedly promoting online betting apps.

The FIR was registered at Miyapur police based on the petition filed by Phanindra Sarma, a 32-year-old businessman. The complainant alleged the actors and social media influencers were knowingly promoting the betting apps and corrupting the youngsters in the society and due to which many people have fallen into financial trouble.

The complainant reported that while discussing the issue of online betting with his community, he discovered that many people in his locality had invested money into illegal betting, gambling, and casino apps promoted by celebrities and influencers on social media.

Phanindra further stated that through social media platforms, particularly Instagram and Facebook, he observed several celebrities actively endorsing illegal betting and gambling websites, which encourage users to invest large sums of money. According to the complainant, these apps violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867, leading people, especially those in financial distress, into addiction and eventual financial ruin.

The FIR was filed against actors Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj, who were reportedly promoting Jungleerummy.com, Vijay Devarakonda endorsing A23, Manchu Lakshmi promoting Yolo247.com, and Nidhi Agarwal linked with JeetWin.

The celebrities promoted apps like Fairplay.live, Vibook.co, Taj77, Vvbbok.co, Dhanibook365, Mama247.co, Telugu365.in, Yes365, Vvbook.co, VIbook.co, Okwin, and Jai365.com.

The Miyapur police of Cyberabad said that a criminal case has been registered against the managements of the illegal betting apps, celebrities and social media influencers for promoting through social media platforms under various provisions of gaming act, BNS and IT Act.

The case is presently under investigation. As per the Telangana Gaming Act 2017 any kind of online betting is prohibited.

Meanwhile, a social media influencer and anchor Vishnu Priya, appeared before the Hyderabad police for questioning. The Panjagutta police are going to question the influencer for allegedly promoting betting apps.

Previously, the Hyderabad police booked 11 social media influencers such as Imran Khan, Vishnu Priya, Harsha Sai, Shyamala, Rithu Chowdhary and other six for promoting online gambling. DCP west zone, SM Vijay Kumar, stated that the investigation is ongoing, with police reviewing the influencers’ social media accounts for evidence. Based on their findings, authorities will decide whether to arrest the individuals or summon them for questioning.