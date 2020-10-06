Online classes not conducted for Urdu medium students : Telangana High Court issues notice to government

Hyderabad: The High Court on Monday issued notice to the State government directing it to inform the Court by October 12 what steps it has taken in providing adequate facilities in all Urdu medium schools and colleges, enabling the students to continue pursuing their studies through online mode.

The Court was hearing a PIL filed by Mohammed Abdul Sami, seeking a direction to the State government to take immediate steps in providing facilities to the Urdu medium schools and colleges enabling the students to pursue education through online mode as they have missed their classes since September 1.

The CJ bench directed the Principle Secretary, Education Department and the Commissioner and Director, Directorate of School Education to respond to the notice by October 12, duly explaining the endeavour made by the State to ensure that necessary gadgets, internet facility etc., are provided to the students pursuing education in all the Urdu medium schools and colleges spread across the Telangana State.

The Court observed that why the online classes are not being conducted for the students pursuing education through Urdu medium. We have a large population which is more conversant with Urdu rather than Telugu", the CJ bench opined.

The Court directed Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad to file the counter and adjourned the matter to October 12.