Open burning of garbage goes unabated across city

Hyderabad: The burning of chopped trees, garbage and dumping in street corners is on the rise in the city. The residents are complaining about garbage being burnt in the open in several localities. However, the State government has banned this polluting practice, yet garbage burning continues unabated in the city.

As the temperature is rising, and major fire incidents have occurred in recent times, but garbage burning continues unabated in the city. It has been observed that though it is illegal to burn garbage and GHMC imposes heavy penalties for the same, both sanitation workers as well as citizens are found brazenly violating rules.

Burning garbage was witnessed in areas including Kondapur, Miyapur, Manikonda, Gachibowli, Yousufguda, Balanagar, Nagole, Uppal, Amberpet, Kukatpally, Malakpet, Chaderghat, Santoshnagar, Yakutpura and other areas across the city. However, to curb the garbage burning, the Telangana government banned garbage burning in 2017, but the obnoxious practice continues.

Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist said that burning garbage is a crime in Telangana state and could attract a fine of up to Rs 25,000. He pointed out that the trees which were chopped off recently across the city by the officials were also burnt openly.

Further, the activists pointed out that the black smoke emanating from the burning could prove health hazard and cause chronic ailments like cancer. Activists urged the strict implementation of the penalty rule particularly now when GHMC staff is indulged.

“Due to irregular visits of Swachh auto tippers, there is a huge pile of garbage which accumulates on roads in several areas. Since complaints of mosquitoes have been pouring in, the helpless sanitation staff has been burning the garbage,” said Sainath Goud, a resident of Manikonda.

Garbage contractors after collecting bulk waste from apartments are also often dumping the waste on unused roads and setting it on fire, say residents of Miyapur.

Moreover, on social media platforms, when the netzines raised the issue on X, posting about the burning of garbage, there was no response from them.