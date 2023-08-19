Live
"Opposition only seen trailer , full movie yet to be released " - KTR
Telangana IT and Industry and Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao has made some intriguing political comments at the launch of Steel bridge constructed to ease traffic problems between Indira Park and Vidya Nagar in Hyderabad today.
KTR said that the opposition Congress and BJP watched only trailers and the BRS government will show the full movie soon. Referring to the fast pace development took place in the State particularly in Hyderabad, the minister said that it is only a beginning and the plans are afoot to develop the city to many heights in the future . The opposition parties will be awestruck once the development agenda is unveiled.
KTR said that the new steel bridge was constructed under the Strategic Road Development Project. It was the 20 th flyover constructed in Hyderabad City after Telangana state formed. The previous government neglected Central Hyderabad in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao accorded priority to develop the central Hyderabad by improving the infrastructure including the installation of the India's largest Dr BR Ambedkar statue . The plan to develop the Indira Park will be taken up soon, he said the famous Tank Bund will also be promoted as world class tourist spot soon. The new stell bridge has been named after senior BRS leader and former Home minister N Narasimha Reddy , KTR said.