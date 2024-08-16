Opposition trying to create confusion amongst farmers: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Countering the BRS party’s allegations that eligible farmers were being deprived of the farm loan waiver, Congress made sure the government remained committed to the promise and was ensuring all the genuine applicants got covered. The party allayed the apprehensions of farmers who had missed out, citing technical reasons. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, PCC working president T Jagga Reddy said that despite the Congress government’s effort to fulfill the farm loan waiver, the BRS leaders were trying to create disarray and confusion amongst the farmers.

Ridiculing the remarks by former minister K T Rama Rao that by-elections were inevitable in Telangana, the former Sangareddy MLA said that the BRS was yet to overcome the loss of Assembly polls and remained power hungry. “Being reduced in numbers and pushed into becoming part of the opposition, you are not able to digest and talk about by-polls. Congress is ready to face any challenge as it remains committed to the cause of the people. When in power, they address their grievances, and when in opposition, they fight for the rights of people,” PCC working president added.