Osmania Hospital doctor’s painless haemorrhoid treatment technique gets int’l recognition

Hyderabad: Professor and Head of the Department of General Surgery Dr Pallam Praveen’s, ‘Pallam’s Painless Hybrid Laser Sandwich Procedure for Grade III and Grade IV Haemorrhoids’ has been accepted by the International Journal of Surgery.

The ‘Pallam’s Painless Hybrid Laser Sandwich Procedure for Grade III and Grade IV Haemorrhoids’ is the treatment devised by Dr Pallam Praveen and is accepted by the International Journal of Surgery. The conventional procedure is complicated by incontinence, prolonged pain and recurrence. With the procedure devised by Dr Praveen, there is superfast reduction in pain, recurrence is almost zero and since it is sphincter sparing, there is no incontinence. Patients undergoing this procedure can walk home on the same day. He has performed this new procedure in more than 500 surgeries in the last 4 years. This research is accepted by the reputed International Journal of Surgery for publication.

The procedure merges the benefits of the conventional surgery and laser surgery and assures faster relief to the patient with minimal invasion.

All the faculty of Osmania Medical College and Osmania General Hospital appreciated the work of Dr P Praveen. The superintendent of the hospital, Dr Rakesh Sahay has applauded the valuable addition of knowledge by Dr Praveen to the ever expanding medical domain and felicitated him for his extraordinary contribution.