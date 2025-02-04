Live
- Varun Chakravarthy Added to India’s ODI Squad for 2025 Series Against England
- Larissa Bonesi Reacts to Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood Announcement, Calls Him "Number 1"
- BBMP to Relocate 52 Unscientific Bus Stops in Bengaluru to Improve Traffic Flow
- Damodara Minister Speaks on SC Categorization and 30-Year Struggle Resolution
- Delimitation of Parliamentary-Assembly Constituencies 2026
- Zuari Finserv Expands Operations with New Office in Noida
- Bengaluru Budget 2025: Missing Projects and Allocations Raise Concerns
- iPhone SE4 Launch Expected in April: Key Features, Design and Price
- Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Company in Hyderabad’s Charlapalli Industrial Area
- Nirmala Sitharaman Confirms No Plan to Abolish Old Tax System
Just In
Osmania University emerges as the winner in Regional Round of NTPC ELECTRON QUIZ
The team of University College of Engg, Osmania University emerged as the winner of the Southern Regional Round of NTPC Electron Quiz on 03.02.2025 followed by JNTU College of Engg in the Runners Up position.
The team of University College of Engg, Osmania University emerged as the winner of the Southern Regional Round of NTPC Electron Quiz on 03.02.2025 followed by JNTU College of Engg in the Runners Up position.
The quiz which witnessed a participation of 46 engg and management colleges had a total of 96 registration. Six top teams qualifying in the preliminary round completed in the finals. The top two teams will now be going ahead for the National round to be organised at New Delhi.
Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor Osmania University graced the occasion as the Chief Guest along with Shri SN Panigrahi, GM(HR) NTPC SRHQ as the Guest of Honour. The winning team won 30000 worth prize followed by 20000 for the Runners up and 10000 for the Third prize winner. The Remaining three out of the six teams were awarded each with 4000 worth prize money.