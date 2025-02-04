Osmania University emerges as the winner in Regional Round of NTPC ELECTRON QUIZ

The team of University College of Engg, Osmania University emerged as the winner of the Southern Regional Round of NTPC Electron Quiz on 03.02.2025 followed by JNTU College of Engg in the Runners Up position.

The quiz which witnessed a participation of 46 engg and management colleges had a total of 96 registration. Six top teams qualifying in the preliminary round completed in the finals. The top two teams will now be going ahead for the National round to be organised at New Delhi.

Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor Osmania University graced the occasion as the Chief Guest along with Shri SN Panigrahi, GM(HR) NTPC SRHQ as the Guest of Honour. The winning team won 30000 worth prize followed by 20000 for the Runners up and 10000 for the Third prize winner. The Remaining three out of the six teams were awarded each with 4000 worth prize money.